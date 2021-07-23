Hopefully the new commish is more proactive than Swoffie was

The dominoes are starting to fall in college athletics with what looks like Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC (where, even with a 12-team playoff, their road to the playoff just got a little tougher). Now we are hearing Kansas has called the Big 10, and you can bet that we are about to see a LOT of movement. So here is a question, if the ACC could convince Notre Dame to join full-time in football, that would be 15 teams, what other school would you want to see join to make it an even 16 and perhaps help out the conference? Penn St? Would they leave the Big 10? What does West Virginia bring to the table? I am just not sure there are a ton of viable options.