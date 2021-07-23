Cancel
College Sports

Hopefully the new commish is more proactive than Swoffie was

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

I hope Clemson will lower its academic standards to keep us from qualifying. "I've played multiple sports and would bet any amount that I'm still more athletic than you at this present time...."

#Clemson#American Football
College Sports
Football
Sports
Posted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Posted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Posted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Posted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Posted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Not Happy With Changes To College Football

The college football landscape is changing in a hurry, and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN’s College GameDay isn’t happy about it. It’s official. The SEC will be expanding to include the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, plucking the two powerhouses from the Big 12 in the process. Tradition has always played a integral part of what makes college football special, but money speaks louder.
Clemson, SC

Clemson football rumors: SEC in ‘serious contact’ with Tigers

Clemson football fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what might be in store for the Tigers in the near future following the massive conference realignment rumors that are taking place across the landscape of College Football. Everything all started with reports that Texas and Oklahoma were considering leaving the...
Clemson, SC

Clemson DE gets engaged to girlfriend at Disney World

'The most magical place on earth' indeed for one young couple. Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had an eventful weekend as he proposed to his girlfriend Amber Baker at Disney World. She said YES!. Congratulations to the young couple on their engagement from everyone at TigerNet.com. Look for 'XT' to...
Media, PA

Pac-12 Media Day: 5 questions for Jedd Fisch, Herm Edwards and the new commish

LOS ANGELES — Pac-12 Media Day is back, and nothing is quite the same. After last year’s virtual event to preview an abbreviated, awkward season, conference higher-ups, coaches, student-athletes and media members are gathering in Hollywood on Tuesday for a more traditional kickoff event. But it isn’t Pac-12 Media Day...
College Sportssportswar.com

I could see it. Remember where the new ACC Commish came from?

And about ND, I don't think anybody wishes to give them special privileges. No reason for it. Whenever the break away from the NCAA happens, and it's obviously happening, they are going to have to choose a conference as a landing spot. So, I don't view them as saviors. They will probably just have to join a league. A beefed up ACC, with a new TV and bowl contract, would probably be best for them.
College SportsSporting News

Nick Saban says Alabama QB Bryce Young nearing $1M in NIL deals

For the first time in college football history, it actively pays to play at the most star-studded position on the field: quarterback. Just ask Alabama sophomore Bryce Young, the Tide's presumptive starter for the 2021 college football season. Young, the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class per...
atozsportsnashville.com

Kirk Herbstreit voices his biggest concern with SEC expansion

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is not hiding his true feelings when it comes to looming SEC expansion. On Friday, Herbstreit spoke about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC during an appearance on Sportscenter. And he made it clear that his biggest concern with the expansion is the possible...
College Sportstigernet.com

I have more confidence in the ACC being proactive now...

The dominoes are starting to fall in college athletics with what looks like Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC (where, even with a 12-team playoff, their road to the playoff just got a little tougher). Now we are hearing Kansas has called the Big 10, and you can bet that we are about to see a LOT of movement. So here is a question, if the ACC could convince Notre Dame to join full-time in football, that would be 15 teams, what other school would you want to see join to make it an even 16 and perhaps help out the conference? Penn St? Would they leave the Big 10? What does West Virginia bring to the table? I am just not sure there are a ton of viable options.
College Sportstigernet.com

Hey Commish

New ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips took to the podium at an ACC Football Kickoff for the first time in his new role Wednesday morning, and he took a few moments to preview the 2021 season. Full Story ». Just start reading some random fortune cookies. Probably get more insight and...

Comments / 0

