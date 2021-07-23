Cancel
Prairie City, IA

Helen Joyce Tibboel

Newton Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Joyce Tibboel, 88, of Prairie City, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Comfort House in Pella. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 26 at the Prairie City Christian Reformed Church. Burial will take place at Waveland Cemetery. Helen loved flowers and the family would like everyone to wear something floral in Helen’s memory. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City Christian Reformed Church or Iowa Right to Life. Condolences may be left for the family at coburnfuneralhomes.com.

