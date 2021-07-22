TBD White Oak Lot 21 Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23850

ONE MONUMENT AVENUE CONDOMINIUMS! FINAL OPPORTUNITY, 1 UNIT REMAINING. 1-Level, maintenance free living at the re-imagined & Fan's best condominium building. Amenities include Doorman, 2-reserved covered garage parking spaces for ea. unit; garage w/elevator. 4 interior access elevators, sprinklered throughout & in each condo. Stunning redesigned interior lobby/reception area, Owners Club Room w/wifi, Conference Room, New fully equipped Fitness Center, Rooftop Terrace w/stunning views, 2 private/secure courtyd, 2 gas grills. Top walk score, easy access to restaurants, grocery, coffee shops, VCU, downtown and all things FAN DISTRICT. Note this is a Plaza (English Basement) unit. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit ready for immediate occupancy. Large Living rm w/gas log frpl, dining room area, upscale new kitchen w/ stainless appliances, new fridge included, gas range, granite counters. Primary bath w/ tub, walk-in shower w/glass door. Guest bath w/tub and shower. Both baths w/ quartz countertops, under-mount sinks, ceramic tile floors and ceramic tub & shower surrounds. New recessed lights on dimmers added throughout. *MLS does not have a condo-conversion category; NOT A RESALE UNIT.
