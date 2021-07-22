TBD White Oak Lot 21 Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23850

MORE LOTS AND PLANS AVAILABLE! Welcome to the Bronte plan by Lifestyle Home Builders! Beautiful, golf course lot! As you enter the front door you are welcomed into a beautiful foyer with a private office/study to your left and formal dining room to your right. Open concept living with a gorgeous kitchen overlooking the family room and adjoining morning room. This home can be modified to have 4-5 bedrooms and up to 4.5 bathrooms! This lot can even accommodate a walk out basement no problem! Wonderful time to come in and pick out all of your custom structural and design options as construction on this home has not been started yet! Plenty of plans to choose from to find that 'perfect fit'! Model home is available to visit! Photos included are of the model home which is the same floor plan with added structural options!! Please see quality inclusions document for all included features!