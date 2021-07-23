Energy Companies Are Reaping the Benefits From Investing During the COVID Crunch

It's a great big world out there. I will use my favorite cliche once again and wrap a couple topics into this RM column. As a financial analyst, one is an amateur statistician - although some hedge funds do hire trained statisticians - and the numbers must always lead one's analysis. In this market there are only a few numbers that matter. Most prominent are the numerical yield on the U.S. Treasury 10 year Note, at 1.28% today, and the amount of Fed support of the bond markets, still at $120 billion per month. That's what U.S market players care about. Oftentimes it seems like this myopia is universal amongst U.S. fund managers. So, tech, tech, tech. Woot!