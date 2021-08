Two weeks in the books for Big Brother 23 and what a rollercoaster of a game we have seen. This group of players came out playing hard & fast. This week of BB23 was relatively easy as far as who to get rid of, but now that mob mentality has to go back to every woman or man for themselves, so plenty of new partnerships & alliances have formed. As we all know – this is Big Brother, so all those plans can come crashing down depending on who wins the next HoH – and they put their plan (or the plan for whoever is pulling their strings) into action.