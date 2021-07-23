Spotted Lanternfly Found In Indiana

The planthopper originated in Asia and was first located in the states in 2014. Spotted Lanternfly. Photo provided. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) was found in Indiana for the first time in Switzerland County earlier this week, the farthest west the insect has been found. This federally regulated invasive species has a detrimental impact upon plant growth and fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards.