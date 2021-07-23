Cancel
NYC Bets on 'In the Heights' to Drive Tourism to Neighborhoods Hit Hard by COVID-19

By Chloe Aiello
cheddar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandemic-related restrictions began lifting in New York City just in time for the release of the Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated musical-turned movie In the Heights. Knowing it was only a matter of time before the tourists returned, the city seized the moment, launching two tourism campaigns to celebrate the launch of the film and drive much needed dollars to neighborhoods hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Cheddar news correspondent Chloe Aiello has the story.

