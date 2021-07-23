NYC Bets on 'In the Heights' to Drive Tourism to Neighborhoods Hit Hard by COVID-19

A group of researchers has found four new COVID-19 variants in sewers in New York City and noted that the new strains could reduce the efficacy of existing vaccines. In a preprint study published on medRxiv Thursday, a team of virologists and microbiologists from The City University of New York’s Queens and Queensborough colleges, the New School and the University of Missouri suggested that the four new combinations of COVID mutations could be infecting dogs and rats, which may lead to an outbreak in the city’s sewers.