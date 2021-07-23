Cancel
Twitter Reacts To Morgan Wallen’s ‘GMA’ Interview About Using Racial Slur

By Autumn Hawkins
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan to discuss his use of the ‘N-word’ in a video back in February. “I was around some of my friends, and we just… we say dumb stuff together,” Wallen said. “In our minds, it’s playful. That sounds ignorant, but it… that’s really where it came from, and it’s wrong.”

Morgan Wallen
Stella Parton
#Racial Slur#Good Morning America#Abc#Black Country#American#Nuff#Nuffsaidny#Ameshia Cross#Ameshiacross#Crt
