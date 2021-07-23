Cancel
Oregon State

Bootleg Fire tops 400,000 acres; New evacuations in Lake County

By Brian Gailey
Klamath Falls News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team has transitioned to working with Zone 2 on the north and northeast sections of the fire. Yesterday, the fireline into Long Creek was improved with hose lay and overnight firefighters were able to begin constructing a direct line between Long Creek and Coyote Creek. Crews continue to work on the contingency lines in the northern portion of the fire above Sycan Marsh.

