Bootleg Fire tops 400,000 acres; New evacuations in Lake County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team has transitioned to working with Zone 2 on the north and northeast sections of the fire. Yesterday, the fireline into Long Creek was improved with hose lay and overnight firefighters were able to begin constructing a direct line between Long Creek and Coyote Creek. Crews continue to work on the contingency lines in the northern portion of the fire above Sycan Marsh.