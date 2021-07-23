Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Watch: Hilarious Video of Tourist “Riding” a Buffalo

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Normally, we're sending out the warning to stay away from any wild animals you might happen upon. We're always sharing videos of clueless tourists at places like Yellowstone - and using them as examples of what not to do when it comes to animal interaction. In any other case we wouldn't encourage this behavior - so this will probably serve as the only time we'll crack a smile and cheer for someone to try and ride a buffalo......or get gored by one.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Yellowstone National Park#Wild Animals#The National Bison Range#Tibetan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.
Gatlinburg, TNNewsweek

Tourist Scares Away Trapped Bear That Broke Into Car in Viral Video

A Gatlinburg, Tennessee tourist's unique experience with a black bear has gone viral, after it trapped itself in his car. The video, which showed the car owner scaring away the bear with his friends, was originally uploaded to @wetgma, which has appropriately now been changed to @bear_inna_car. Joseph Deel found...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Hilarious TikTok Video of Bison in Yellowstone is Going Viral for the Weirdest Reason

When it comes to TikTok videos, I have a really weird relationship with them. I either love them or hate them. There is no real in between. This particular one had me rolling on the floor. It is a very short clip of people in Yellowstone National Park, right before it cuts to what appears to be a dead bison. Spoiler alert: the gigantic animal wasn't dead. It was just sleeping, but that's part of what makes it so funny. In this case, the commentary makes the video.
Animalswfla.com

WATCH: Seagull hits teen in the face as she rides amusement park ride

(WFLA/NBC) — Video shows the moment a seagull flew into a girl’s face while she was riding a ride in New Jersey. Kiley Holman, 13, and her friend Georgia Reed were celebrating Georgia’s birthday at Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and took a ride on the Springshot, which launched them more than 75 feet into the air.
LifestylePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craters of the Moon Tourist Video Tries to Make the Lame Seem Awesome

If you are a fan of Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho, you and I are not going to see eye to eye on this story. I think Craters of the Moon is a waste of time if you are trying to fit it into a family vacation. Much like most movies lately: visiting Craters of the Moon National Monument is worth seeing once, but only to say that you did, you're expected to stay there way longer than you want to, and it doesn't feel worth the price of admission. $20 to see a barren landscape? I can look at my back yard for free and get that.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Watch Hilarious Cat Videos On Display In Missoula Theater

The Roxy Theater has been getting back in the swing of things this summer, and it's been so great to see them pack more and more movies and events onto the schedule every week since they officially reopened. Right now, they're filling out the calendar for August with tons of classic films... but they also made some room for the return of one of their beloved annual events.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Buffalo Week: Ted Nugent Rides

Tourists visiting Wyoming get mauled by buffalo every year. So why is it so easy to ride them? This week we are looking at people who have successfully ridden buffalo and the big beast does not seem to mind. Buffalo usually injure 3 to 4 people a year while bears...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Attacks Sow With Cubs Before Charging Tourists!

In Alaska, the guides at "Scenic Bear Viewing" are professional, well-trained wildlife experts who know how to deal with bears in the safest possible way, which is good, because otherwise, this video would be absolutely terrifying!. During a bear viewing trip, the "Scenic Bear Viewing" crew and a very lucky...
AnimalsPosted by
KFI AM 640

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Pulls Woman From Her Tent, Kills Her

A California woman was killed in her sleep by a grizzly bear while camping in Montana. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was sleeping in her tent when the 400-pound bear attacked her. Campers in another tent heard the commotion and used bear spray to scare the animal away. Officials said the...
Animalspetapixel.com

Photographer Catches Whale Breaching Next to a Fishing Boat

A photographer was on a whale-watching trip when he unexpectedly captured incredible photos of a large humpback whale exploding out of the water right next to an unsuspecting fisherman on his boat. Photographer Douglas Croft was in California’s Monterey Bay on April 27th back in 2019 when the memorable moment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy