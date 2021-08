Dstnewman (95.00) Submitted: 2/23/2008 3:23:31 PM :. Strongly considering adding this to my real portfolio when I get a little more cash to invest. New company just came public back in 2006. The have had consistant growth ever since. One of the biggest attractions that I have to the company is the fact that a large portion of it's income is from procedures that are not officially FDA approved. It is working towards approval, at which point it can start marketing it specifically for that cause. Margins are very good and Y-O-Y growth looks quite interesting. It is still a couple years from being profitable though, which makes it very speculative, but it has multiple FDA trials that are scheduled to be completed this year (08), which means that there are a LOT of catalysts for growth.