Firefighters battling apartment fire in Carteret

Crews are responding to a fire at the Bristol Station Apartments in Carteret on Friday.

The fire in the building adjacent to Beverly Street was reported around 2 p.m.

Officials with the borough of Carteret said the building is a complete loss.

The building is made up of 48 units and nearly 75 residents.

Officials said a few non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Firefighters with the Carteret Fire Department and other nearby towns are on the scene.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

