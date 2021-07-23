Cancel
10 people injured at Dippin' Dots facility in Kentucky after explosion

By Sarah Dewberry
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
Police in Kentucky said 10 people were injured after nitrogen exploded at a Dippin' Dots facility.

According to The Paducah Sun , police received a call just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday about liquid nitrogen exploded that was being unloaded from a truck at the facility.

Paducah police are unsure what caused the blast.

According to USA Today , the building is owned by Dippin' Dots, but it's not where the ice cream is manufactured. According to the media outlets, the building is used by a third-party company to manufacture its ingredients.

Police said 10 people were injured, but the severity of their injuries wasn't known at the time, the newspapers reported.

