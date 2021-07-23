The Anthony Gargano Show 7-23-2021

Yesterday, the Phillies had a very tumultuous day on the diamond. Following Wednesday night’s game being postponed due to a Washington Nationals COVID outbreak, the Phils and Nats faced off in a double header just ahead of today’s 4pm trade deadline. The Phillies had not officially made a trade yet; their attempted deal for Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson had fallen through at the last minute. This meant that the outcome of the double header could have a serious impact on what Dave Dombrowski and company would do before transactions were shut down for the remainder of the MLB season. Game 1 was fast, with 2 aces facing off in Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer. Scherzer eventually outdueled Wheeler to help urge the Nationals to a 3-1 win in what was very possibly the veteran’s last start in a Washington uniform. Heading into game 2, the Phils were staring down the barrel of dropping 3 out of 4 to an actively selling team. Joe Girardi elected to try and use a bullpen game in the back half of the twin billing, and the strategy did not pay off. The Nationals jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and it appeared that the 2021 Phillies would be heading to market trying to unload a couple of players to actual contenders. If you’ve turned on any sports show over the past day, you know that the Phils came all the way back, capping off a miraculous comeback with a Brad Miller walk off grand slam in extra innings. It was an awesome comeback, an incredible finish, and believe it or not, the first come from behind extra innings walk off grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history.