The Anthony Gargano Show 7-23-2021
Anthony is holding on for dear life as he keeps spilling his gin & tonic all over the bar car of the Choonis Train. With the Phils losing three in a row now, how on Earth does the Choonis Train remain on the tracks? (0:00-24:00) Is there any possibility that the Eagles will win as few as 3 games this coming season? (24:00-44:42) Andrew calls violation on fellow pedestrians, and Cuz calls out Mickey Mouse. (44:42-68:14) The great Jim Salisbury joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline to discuss the Phillies and what they can do the trade deadline looming. (68:14-94:18) Choonis breaks Anthony’s brain with his money management. (94:18-116:02) Have we as Americans lost our love for the Olympics? (116:02-138:35) Your calls conclude the show, and we perhaps have the WEIRDEST violation in the history of violations (138:35-END)975thefanatic.com
