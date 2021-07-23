Cancel
The Anthony Gargano Show 7-23-2021

975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony is holding on for dear life as he keeps spilling his gin & tonic all over the bar car of the Choonis Train. With the Phils losing three in a row now, how on Earth does the Choonis Train remain on the tracks? (0:00-24:00) Is there any possibility that the Eagles will win as few as 3 games this coming season? (24:00-44:42) Andrew calls violation on fellow pedestrians, and Cuz calls out Mickey Mouse. (44:42-68:14) The great Jim Salisbury joins the show on the Comcast Business Hotline to discuss the Phillies and what they can do the trade deadline looming. (68:14-94:18) Choonis breaks Anthony’s brain with his money management. (94:18-116:02) Have we as Americans lost our love for the Olympics? (116:02-138:35) Your calls conclude the show, and we perhaps have the WEIRDEST violation in the history of violations (138:35-END)

MLB975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 7-20-2021

Tyrone Johnson fills in for Mike Missanelli. He opens the show discussing the Word of the Day, which is feelings, and talks about people getting their feelings hurt because a person blocked them, and also asks if the Phillies can be successful if Nola keeps struggling (0:00:00-0:12:50). Tyrone goes to the phone lines (0:13:00-1:05:05). Jenn shares some odd news stories from the last week in Jenn’s Jawns (1:05:15-1:16:55). Tyrone gets back to the phones (1:16:55-1:27:35). Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer joins the show to discuss the Phillies recent stretch, the upcoming Yankees series, the trade deadline, and more (1:27:45-1:39:21). Tyrone gets back to the phones (1:39:21-2:44:20). They close it out with Sound off (2:44:30-END).
MLB975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 7-22-2021

John opens with his reaction to the Phillies/Yankees series (0:07-23:00). The guys discuss mental fragility in athletes (23:00-47:42). John goes back and forth with Coach about Ben Simmons’ “inner voice” (47:42-1:12:40). Bob has a $100 bet opportunity for everyone (1:12:40-1:35:26). Jamie is mad at New Jersey drivers (1:35:26-1:58:33). Thursday Game Time – Buzzer Beater (1:58:33-2:21:15). Ricky Bottalico joins the show for the entire 9am hour (2:21:15-END).
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 7/23/2021

Starting off that series with Atlanta with a bang, huh?. It still makes sense for the team to be buyers. They aren’t going to sell their best trade pieces and the ones that would get traded wouldn’t make that much of a difference anyway. Going after a weak division would make more sense than squeezing out some teams’ 17th best prospect and hoping he becomes a reliever some day.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Dodgers Trade a Reminder of Everything the Phillies Have Done Wrong

On first view you would say the Dodgers trading for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner has absolutely nothing to do with the Phillies. But I say this move says everything about why the Dodgers are one of the winningest organizations in MLB history, and the Phillies are the losingest. If the Phillies fail to make the playoffs this season it will have been a decade since they did so.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Draft Lines Show 7-30-2021

Devon Givens and Jamie Lynch bring you the latest lines for MLB after the trade deadline and the NBA after last night’s Draft!
MLB975thefanatic.com

Phillies Bring Back SS Freddy Galvis

The Phillies have traded for SS Freddy Galvis in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. In return, they are sending RHP Tyler Burch to the Orioles. Freddy Galvis spent his first 6 seasons with the Phillies. He was their starting Shortstop from 2015 to 2017, before being traded to the Padres for Enyel De Los Santos.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Despite Yesterday’s Walk Off, The Phillies Should Still Sell

Yesterday, the Phillies had a very tumultuous day on the diamond. Following Wednesday night’s game being postponed due to a Washington Nationals COVID outbreak, the Phils and Nats faced off in a double header just ahead of today’s 4pm trade deadline. The Phillies had not officially made a trade yet; their attempted deal for Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson had fallen through at the last minute. This meant that the outcome of the double header could have a serious impact on what Dave Dombrowski and company would do before transactions were shut down for the remainder of the MLB season. Game 1 was fast, with 2 aces facing off in Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer. Scherzer eventually outdueled Wheeler to help urge the Nationals to a 3-1 win in what was very possibly the veteran’s last start in a Washington uniform. Heading into game 2, the Phils were staring down the barrel of dropping 3 out of 4 to an actively selling team. Joe Girardi elected to try and use a bullpen game in the back half of the twin billing, and the strategy did not pay off. The Nationals jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and it appeared that the 2021 Phillies would be heading to market trying to unload a couple of players to actual contenders. If you’ve turned on any sports show over the past day, you know that the Phils came all the way back, capping off a miraculous comeback with a Brad Miller walk off grand slam in extra innings. It was an awesome comeback, an incredible finish, and believe it or not, the first come from behind extra innings walk off grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies franchise history.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Phillies Acquire Minor League Pitcher Braeden Ogle

The Phillies have finally made a move. They have acquired Lefty Reliever Braeden Ogle from the Pirates in exchange for catcher Abrahán Gutiérrez. Ogle was drafted by the Pirates in the 4th round in 2016. They converted him to a reliever in 2019, and he was promoted to AAA this season. Ogle’s fastball averages at 94-96 mph, and he also has a slider and a changeup. This season he has a 3.13 ERA and is striking out 11.9 batters per 9, but he also walks 6.5 per 9.
Baseballchatsports.com

GameThread, 7/23/2021: Braves @ Phillies

The real questions for this game: can the Braves do anything to slow Wheeler’s roll, and can they get back to .500 and uncontested second place? If not, well, it won’t be anything we haven’t already seen a bunch of times this season. But maybe they’ll surprise us. I guess...
NFL1013thegame.com

The Huddle with Arnie and Rich FULL SHOW 7-23-21

Red Sox take the first game of their four game series with the Yankees. More NFL Covid-19 talk. What five players would you protect on the Patriots roster? Power Play: Red Sox or Yankees Between 2000-2020. Subscribe : iTunes.
NFL975thefanatic.com

The Best of Pat Egan 7-31-2021

Pat has an unpopular opinion when it comes to the Phillies’ Trade Deadline moves. He also believes that NFL Training Camp is extremely overrated.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/23/2021

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Pick Prediction 7/23/2021. Diamondbacks at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs -120. Starting for Arizona is Zac Gallen. The righthander in his past five starts allowed eleven earned runs in 20 innings of work. Team record in his past seven games is 0-7. Zach Davies to throw for Chicago. Davies has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. Cubs have won 28 of 45 at home with Arizona dropping 38 of 49 on the road. Past ten games Arizona bullpen an ERA of 7.61, WHIP of 1.85 and teams batting .342 on this unit. Play Chicago -120.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Phillies Acquire SP Kyle Gibson and RP Ian Kennedy from the Rangers

The Phillies have made a move to acquire much-needed starter depth and much-needed bullpen help. They acquired Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy and right-handed pitching prospect Hans Crouse from the Texas Rangers. In return, they gave up SP Spencer Howard, as well as RHP Kevin Gowdy, and RHP Josh Gessner.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Sixers Select Guard Jaden Springer at Pick 28

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer out of Tennesee. Here are some of his highlights, courtesy of John Clark. He is 6 foot 4, has a 6 foot 7 wingspan, and is 18 years old. Here is whatMike Schwartz, Associate Head...
NFL975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 8-1-2021

Tyler asks what is the biggest question mark for the Eagles this season? The show also discusses the Spencer Howard trade.
NFLthespun.com

Carson Wentz Reportedly Makes Decision On Injured Foot

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has reportedly made a decision on the plan for his injured foot. Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, is currently dealing with a foot injury. ESPN.com. Wentz felt a “twinge in his foot” when he rolled out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...

