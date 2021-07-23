Cancel
Fort Worth leader takes home inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

By Kevin Cummings
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders and CEOs often take much of the headlines and attention, but now chief information officers are getting a bit of the spotlight. The national membership organization InspireCIO Leadership Network unveiled the winners of its inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards, highlighting leadership and value creation through technology and innovation. And a Dallas executive is joining the honorees.

