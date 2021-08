PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The body found during the search for missing Bucks County woman, Casey Johnston, matches the description of the 26-year-old, according to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. During a press conference Sunday, Chief of Police Ted Krimmel said the body matched the description of and is believed to be Johnston. “I feel pretty comfortable it is her,” Krimmel said. Krimmel says the body was about half a mile from the car’s location. Officials taped off a wooded area, near the intersection of Townsend and Southampton Roads, after a body was located on Sunday afternoon. A preliminary investigation shows Johnston, while driving...