15 Bands Similar to Nirvana

I OFTEN JOKE THAT MY MEMORIES OF THE 90’S ARE A BIT BLURRY, BUT TO BE COMPLETELY HONEST, I REMEMBER VIVIDLY THE RAWNESS AND STRUGGLES I FACED; FINANCIALLY, THE BAD RELATIONSHIPS, AND THE UNCERTAINTITY OF WHERE MY LIFE WAS GOING. IT WAS A SUPER SLIPPERY ALCOHOL-DRIVEN SLOPE, BUT IN THE DARKEST HOURS THERE WAS LIGHT AND UNDERSTANDING WITH AMAZING FRIENDS, FAMILY AND THE BEST ROOMMATES FROM THE “COMMUNE”, AS MY MOM CALLED OUR LIVING ARRANGEMENT…AND OF COURSE I WAS ABLE TO LEAN INTO SOME AMAZING MUSIC FOR UNEXPECTED THERAPY…THE GRUNGE ERA SPOKE MY LANGUAGE AND I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL…NIRVANA’S “SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT’ HIT IN 1991, AND WHILE, SO SADLY, KURT COBAIN SUCCUMBED TO HIS DEMONS, HIS LYRICS AND SONGS ACTUALLY HELPED ME…AND…WHEN I WAS LUCKY ENOUGH TO CATCH NIRVANA AT PALMER AUDITORUIUM IN DAVENPORT IOWA IN 1993…IT WAS LIKE I WAS IN THE VIDEO AND I REALIZED AT THAT MOMENT HOW MUCH MUSIC MEANT TO ME AND THAT IT WAS GOING TO BE MY EMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR MANY YEARS TO COME…LIFE IS HARD AND SOMETIMES I JUST NEED TO TAKE A PAUSE AND LET THE MUSIC DO IT’S MAGICAL HEALING TRICKS…~ROXY.