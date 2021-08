It appears Tony DeAngelo is doing as much as possible to change how he is viewed by some hockey fans. After being bought out by the New York Rangers, DeAngelo landed in Raleigh on a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. That immediately raised some eyebrows as DeAngelo was suspended twice in the OHL for using slurs against teammates and would now not just be teammates, but possibly even linemates, with fellow defenceman Ethan Bear. Bear was just traded to Carolina from the Edmonton Oilers. He is Cree and was raised in the Ochapowace Nation in Saskatchewan. Bear was asked by a reporter Friday whether he was worried about playing with DeAngelo.