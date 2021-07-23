‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Confirms Show Is Filming Season 12 in New Photos

Come October 1, “Blue Bloods” fans will be able to tune into the premiere of Season 12. 235 episodes and more than 10 years since the first time the show hit screens, the cast is still intact for the most part. And based on a recent confirmation from Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg, they couldn’t be happier to be filming Season 12.

They’re probably working hard to deliver a quality show at this very moment. If the past is any indication, they won’t have much trouble getting there. The talents of Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg have yet to fail “Blue Bloods” audiences. Of course, we can’t forget the amazing Marisa Ramirez, who has played Wahlberg’s partner on the show since 2013.

The shot from ET Canada’s Twitter account shows the pair as Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez walking the streets of New York. They appear to be getting briefed by a cop as they move.

For many, it’s been far too long since a new Reagan family dinner has been held. News like this does wonders for fans’ patience. They’re just relieved to see that the show is back to what appears to be a somewhat regular filming schedule. That means the show should hopefully be on track to premiere by the intended date of October 1.

The Future of ‘Blue Bloods’

The growing concern at this point is how long the show can expect to keep going, not through any fault of its own. After all, 12 seasons is more than most shows can even imagine.

The main source of concern is Tom Selleck’s age. The iconic actor is a major draw for “Blue Bloods” in his role of Commissioner Frank Reagan. At 76 years old, he’s still plenty healthy and fit to continue acting. But at a certain point, one has to wonder if he’s going to consider retirement. There has been plenty of unfounded speculation about his intentions. But the man himself hasn’t said much regarding a desire to leave.

Although, the “Magnum P.I.” star likely never envisioned a scenario in which he’d still be playing Frank Reagan for more than a decade. In fact, he thought “Blue Bloods” was doomed to fail when the show first aired in 2010. He knew the show was good but worried the network was taking it for granted.

“They put us on Friday night at 10 o’clock. Everybody thought – it was the highest testing pilot they had – but they stuck us there and everybody thought we were doomed. And, we kind of said, ‘Well, if you build it, they’ll come,'” Selleck said in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

That time slot is about as bad as it gets. Yet here we are, 12 seasons later, and “Blue Bloods” is still going strong.