‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Confirms Show Is Filming Season 12 in New Photos

By John Jamison
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ai1Cc_0b60EVQJ00

Come October 1, “Blue Bloods” fans will be able to tune into the premiere of Season 12. 235 episodes and more than 10 years since the first time the show hit screens, the cast is still intact for the most part. And based on a recent confirmation from Danny Reagan actor Donnie Wahlberg, they couldn’t be happier to be filming Season 12.

They’re probably working hard to deliver a quality show at this very moment. If the past is any indication, they won’t have much trouble getting there. The talents of Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg have yet to fail “Blue Bloods” audiences. Of course, we can’t forget the amazing Marisa Ramirez, who has played Wahlberg’s partner on the show since 2013.

The shot from ET Canada’s Twitter account shows the pair as Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez walking the streets of New York. They appear to be getting briefed by a cop as they move.

For many, it’s been far too long since a new Reagan family dinner has been held. News like this does wonders for fans’ patience. They’re just relieved to see that the show is back to what appears to be a somewhat regular filming schedule. That means the show should hopefully be on track to premiere by the intended date of October 1.

The Future of ‘Blue Bloods’

The growing concern at this point is how long the show can expect to keep going, not through any fault of its own. After all, 12 seasons is more than most shows can even imagine.

The main source of concern is Tom Selleck’s age. The iconic actor is a major draw for “Blue Bloods” in his role of Commissioner Frank Reagan. At 76 years old, he’s still plenty healthy and fit to continue acting. But at a certain point, one has to wonder if he’s going to consider retirement. There has been plenty of unfounded speculation about his intentions. But the man himself hasn’t said much regarding a desire to leave.

Although, the “Magnum P.I.” star likely never envisioned a scenario in which he’d still be playing Frank Reagan for more than a decade. In fact, he thought “Blue Bloods” was doomed to fail when the show first aired in 2010. He knew the show was good but worried the network was taking it for granted.

“They put us on Friday night at 10 o’clock. Everybody thought – it was the highest testing pilot they had – but they stuck us there and everybody thought we were doomed. And, we kind of said, ‘Well, if you build it, they’ll come,'” Selleck said in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

That time slot is about as bad as it gets. Yet here we are, 12 seasons later, and “Blue Bloods” is still going strong.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Stuns in Luxurious Vacation Photos

From the Fontana di Trevi to Rome’s best dining, Last Man Standing‘s Kaitlyn Dever looks to be loving every second of her Italian holiday. And how could she not? Few places that remain on Earth hold the historic splendor of Italy – Rome, especially. Especially when coupled with such beauty! Kaitlyn Dever fits in perfectly, as the talented and lovely actress glows amidst her sightseeing.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Opened Up About Working With Tom Selleck

When it comes to Hollywood megastars, you will find “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck at the top of the ladder. Selleck began with the hit television show “Blue Bloods” over a decade ago, joining the cast in 2010. In the law enforcement drama, Selleck plays New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan. His character is forced to strike a healthy balance between his private and public life, often tasked with difficult decisions. The Hollywood icon plays Reagan to near perfection leaving a positive impression on his fellow “Blue Bloods” castmates.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Said His Character Jamie Reagan Getting Promoted On Show Was a ‘Dynamic Changer’

Television viewers love Blue Bloods. The show does much to make itself stand out in the crowd of police procedurals on the air today. Most of those focus primarily on the police work and the cases. However, Blue Bloods focuses more on the characters and their lives. Those characters just happen to be NYPD officers. More specifically, the series follows the lives of the Reagan family. So far, it has produced 11 seasons over the last 12 years. So, the characters have had plenty of time to grow and develop over time. One stellar example of this character growth is Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Nicky Actor Sami Gayle Says She Has to ‘Pinch Herself’ When Going to Set

There’s no denying that people love Blue Bloods. There are several things that made the show a sure-fire hit. For one, the cop drama isn’t just another entry in the long line of police procedurals. Instead, it is a more character-driven drama than most other series in the genre. However, it isn’t just the character-driven aspect of the show that draws people in. The cast is another huge factor. Television icon Tom Selleck heads up the cast while veteran actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan help to fill it out. Additionally, the young actress Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, brings much to the Reagan family table.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Explained Why Tom Selleck ‘Really Is a Legend’ in ‘The Talk’ Interview

The “Blue Bloods” cast may be jam-packed with top-notch actors, but according to Donnie Wahlberg, few are as “legendary” as Tom Selleck. Selleck stars as grizzled NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS crime drama. Wahlberg plays his oldest son, Detective Danny Reagan. The two have spent more than ten years together on screen, but Wahlberg continues to be impressed by Selleck’s skill.
CelebritiesPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on Heated Interview With 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck

Not every celebrity had a great time on Rosie O'Donnell's daytime talk show. In 1999, O'Donnell clashed with future Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck on gun laws. O'Donnell recalled the contentious interview as the first time she "challenged" a celebrity who visited her show. At the time Selleck visited The Rosie O'Donnell Show, he had recently starred on a short-lived CBS sitcom called The Closer and in the movie The Love Letter.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: The ‘Romantic’ Story of How Tom Selleck Met His Wife Jillie Joan Mack

“We’re both independent. There is a lot of yin and yang in us,” actor Tom Selleck said of his relationship with wife Jillie Joan Mack. From career highs and lows, raising a daughter together, and building their very own avocado farm, Tom Selleck and his wife, Jillie has built a successful marriage spanning over three decades. According to a recent article in Closer Weekly, Tom Selleck notes that one key to his and Jillie’s successful marriage is making sure to put each other first. And to keep the relationship alive.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Said Tom Selleck ‘Embodies the Role of the Patriarch’

When it comes to someone playing the fatherly role on “Blue Bloods,” then star Will Estes could think of no one better than Tom Selleck. Estes, who plays Detective Jamie Reagan on the CBS police drama, talks about Selleck in a 2020 interview with Daniel Levine of PopCulture. Levine informs Estes that he’s spoken with other “Blue Bloods” cast members about Selleck and they always say how giving of an actor he is on the show.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Gorgeous Daughter Hannah is ‘Ready for Leo Season’ in Leopard Print Leotard

Did you know that Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck has a daughter? Well, he does, and she is out-of-this-world gorgeous. Tom Selleck is without a doubt one of the most popular actors in the entire film and television industry. And he has been a staple in the business for decades. He gained stardom back in the 1980s for his role on Magnum, P.I., where he starred as private investigator Thomas Magnum.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: Who is returning?

Is the upcoming Blue Bloods season 12 premiere going to feature some familiar faces? It’s a given that you’ll be seeing many of the Reagans, but what about everyone else?. Within this piece, there’s at least one more name we can confirm to be a part of the first episode — and the information comes courtesy of the writer herself.

