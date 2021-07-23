Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris LeDoux Honored with Statue, Music and Rodeo on 50th Anniversary of Debut Album

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1cuB_0b60ESm800

Many country artists sing about rodeos and cowboys. However, very few live that life before they sing about it. Chris LeDoux was one of the few who lived it. In fact, before he ever pressed an album, LeDoux was riding broncos in the rodeo ring around the nation. The songs he sang were a reflection of his life.

Back in 1971, Chris LeDoux had been living the rodeo life for a while. He was an up-and-comer on his way to a gold buckle. At the same time, he was gaining recognition among his fellow cowboys for his singing and songwriting chops. That was the year that he formed his own record label, American Cowboy Songs, and used it to release his debut album, Songs of Rodeo Life. That was fifty years ago.

He continued riding broncos and recording albums. Later, he would be a mainstay at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. He didn’t just ride there, though. Chris LeDoux also took the stage to share his music with his fellow cowboys and those who came to see the action.

So, it is fitting that the organizers of Cheyenne Frontier Days have dedicated this year’s rodeo to Chris LeDoux. During the celebration of all things cowboy, a statue will be unveiled in Chris’ honor, according to Sounds Like Nashville. That statue features the LeDoux riding the horse Stormy Weather. He rode that horse to win the 1976 World Bareback Riding Championship. It also features a guitar and an arrow-shaped base to represent the Frontier Days logo.

Chris Ledoux Is Also Being Honored with an Anniversary Album

This is a big year for fans of Chris LeDoux as well as his legacy. He is being honored with a rodeo as well as a statue. That, of course, was only one side of him. Capitol Nashville and LeDoux’s estate teamed up to release a celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Songs of Rodeo Life. That album, Wyoming Cowboy – A Collection, came out earlier this month. It chronicles the high points of LeDoux’s music career. It is available on vinyl as well as on streaming platforms.

Mark Sissel, Chris LeDoux’s longtime guitarist and friend helped to put the album together, according to Music Row. He added in a couple of rare tracks as well as LeDoux’s most-loved tracks. You’ll get songs like “Cadillac Cowboy,” “This Cowboy’s Hat,” and “Seventeen.” However, you’ll also get, “Oklahoma Hospitality,” a song that was only released in the UK as well as a song simply titled, “Album Intro,” which is from an out-of-print record from 1975.

The record also contains two of Chris LeDoux’s biggest duets. “Even Cowboys Like a Little Rock and Roll,” which features Charlie Daniels and the Garth Brooks duet, “Whatcha Gonna Do with a Cowboy.”

However, the most special song on the album is called “We Ain’t Got it All.” Ned LeDoux and Mac McAnally wrote that tune using some of Chris LeDoux’s unfinished lyrics. Ned sings the song on the album.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ledoux
Person
Ned Ledoux
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Charlie Daniels
Person
Mac Mcanally
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Row#Rodeos#American Cowboy Songs#Stormy Weather#Capitol Nashville#Wyoming Cowboy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Outsider.com

Vietnam Veteran Meets Daughter He Was Forced to Leave Behind After 50 Years

Get out your tissues–this one’s a tear-jerker. Just yesterday, Vietnam veteran, Harold Seltser, met his daughter, Phong Nguyen, for the first time since she was an infant. Fifty years ago, Seltser met Nguyen’s mother while in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Once his contract with the U.S. military was up, Seltser left the Air Force to become a civilian contractor in Vietnam instead. However, his work Visa quickly expired, and Seltser had to return to the States. His daughter was just four months old when he left.
Congress & Courtsbigfoot99.com

Chris LeDoux honored with statue at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Tomorrow is National Day of the American Cowboy, declared so by resolution of the United States Senate. Started in 2005 by the late Wyoming Senator Craig Thomas, the National Day of the American Cowboy is timed to coincide with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The “Daddy of ‘em All” gets underway, featuring the unveiling of a bronze statue honoring the legendary Chris LeDoux.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Rolling Stone Pays Tribute to Chris LeDoux Ahead of CFD

Rolling Stone Magazine, arguably the most popular and celebrated music publication of all-time, released an article that speaks volumes to the talent of the legendary musician and rodeo star, Chris LeDoux. This comes just before the late LeDoux is to have the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days dedicated to him, along with a new bronze statue that will be unveiled today (July 23rd) at Frontier Park.
MusicPosted by
K92.3

Chris LeDoux’s Legacy Lives on in Son Ned LeDoux + New Retrospective

Mark Sissel had a front-row seat to Chris LeDoux's rise to national prominence, as the singer-songwriter and rodeo star's tour manager and guitar player for just over a decade and a half. When he draws comparisons between the elder LeDoux and his son, singer and songwriter Ned LeDoux, he's doing so from a wealth of experiences on the road, in the studio and as a friend.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Prepares for Return to Nashville with Amazing Snap Next to Country Icon Chris Ledoux’s New Statue

At the very top of the music industry food chain is where you will find country music superstar Garth Brooks. He has been there a good while. There isn’t much in the world of music that Garth Brooks has yet to accomplish. He is one of the top-selling artists across every genre of music. He’s sold more than 170 million albums across the world in his career. With that number, he also ranks up there with the likes of Elvis Pressly and The Beatles in terms of album sales. Not bad a company to be in for the 59-year-old country music singer and songwriter.
Posted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Set to Make Debut at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen is ready to rock out at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Her own father performed at the festival and is following in his footsteps. Colleen is set to perform at the Outlaw Saloon with fellow country singer Carter Winter on July 27. Tickets are on sale for her performance now which is set to take place at 5 PM. Tickets are $15 each and proceeds will go to two charities. Although she has a famous father and famous stepmother, Allie Colleen is keeping things real.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Long-Time Girlfriend Linda Thompson’s Throwback Photos Show Tender Moments With the King’s Daughter Lisa Marie

Linda Thompson, the long-time girlfriend of Elvis Presley recently took to Instagram to show the love between The King and his daughter, Lisa Marie. The post, which was dedicated to Lisa Marie for her birthday in February, shows tender moments of Linda, Lisa Marie, and Elvis Presley. “I am wishing you everything wonderful for you @lisampresley today on the occasion of your birthday today,” Thompson says. “And every single day of your life!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy