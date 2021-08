The Broadway League announced Friday that all theatergoers — and anyone involved in Broadway productions — must be vaccinated, and that masks must be worn inside the theater. “The owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021,” the Broadway League said Friday, just days before many productions return after a 16-month Covid shutdown. “Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre except while eating or drinking in designated locations.” The owners & operators of all 41...