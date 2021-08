With the 2021-22 fiscal year budget behind them, the Unicoi County Commission used their Monday meeting to began eyeing several items that need attention. The commission voted Monday, July 26, to purchase three vehicles for the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department for $123,000. The commission also voted to approve the purchase of a 7.5-ton gas package HVAC unit for the Unicoi County Jail Annex for $16,019. The funding for the HVAC unit is slated to come out of the Governor’s Grant Funding that the county was approved for back in August of 2020.