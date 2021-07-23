Maddox named University Teacher of the Year by national association

Verona Area High School is home to this year’s state Department of Public Instruction’s Teacher of the Year. Kabby Hong was awarded as the top teacher on Tuesday, July 20, after he and four other teachers who were named Herb Kohl Fellows earlier this year were named as finalists. Hong, who has been an English teacher at the high school since 2004, was selected by a state committee of educators, partner organizations and past Wisconsin Teachers of the Year to move on to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.