Birmingham, AL

Maddox named University Teacher of the Year by national association

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese University Teacher of the Year. Maddox teaches Spanish and Portuguese languages and Brazilian culture in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures. He received the honor July 10, during the association’s annual conference, when the group recognizes the achievements of its members.

