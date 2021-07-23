Thai players, led by former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, in hot pursuit at Evian Championship

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jeongeun Lee6’s historic round of 10-under 61 – which tied the best round in major championship history – allowed her to open up a seven-stroke lead as half the field got started in the afternoon wave at the Amundi Evian Championship.

It looked like the championship might turn into a blowout.

But not if Thailand’s best had anything to say about it. Ariya Jutanugarn, who teamed up with sister Moriya to win last week’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, eagled the 18th hole to card a 63 and move into a share of second with compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn, who carded a second-consecutive 68. The pair sit at 12 under for the championship, three shots back of Lee6, whose 127 set a new 36-hole record for all major championships – clipping Brooks Koepka’s 128 at the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA.

“The way she plays is so impressive,” Ariya said of Lee6’s performance. “Actually, I watch her play this morning because she finished before I play. Like she made like everything, and it’s major, so the course is so tough.”

Anannarukarn, who tied for tied for third at last week’s Dow with partner Aditi Ashok, has a habit of writing “good luck” on her golf balls that dates back to when she took up the game around age 12.

“Good luck charm for me,” she said.

Atthaya Thitikul, the 18-year-old Thai phenom who won a Ladies European Tour event in Thailand at age 14, sits eight shots back in a share of seventh after a 2-under 69. Earlier this year, Jutanugarn edged out Thitikul at the Honda LPGA Thailand by one stroke.

Rookie Patty Tavatanakit, the wire-to-wire winner of the 2021 ANA Inspiration, finished in a share of third that week. Tavatanakit withdrew from the Evian on Wednesday, citing travel restriction issues.

Thitikul, who leads the LET’s Race To Costa Del Sol, didn’t feel good about her game warming up on the range Friday but told herself to enjoy the day and stay patient.

“…Every day that we wake up, every day it’s not the same,” said a wise-sounding Thitikul. “Our body is not the same and our feeling is not the same. It’s just like a little things that I think that I can go to the range and then fix it up today.”

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand looks on at the 6th hole during day two of the The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 23, 2021 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jutanugarn, 25, became the first Thai player to win on the LPGA in 2016 and then won the first of her two majors at the 2016 AIG Women’s British Open. She first rose to No. 1 in the world on June 12, 2017.

Jutanugarn downplayed any expectations she had coming into the week, saying that she simply wanted to make the cut.

How does she feel about her role in growing the game in her native country?

“You know, I feel is great, and especially Atthaya,” said Ariya, “When I look at her age I’m like, oh, I’m almost 10 years older than her.

“But the way they play, the way they work so hard, like 10 times more than me. So I feel like so impressed.”