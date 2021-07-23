Georgia's Most Important Players: No. 5 Lewis Cine

Kickoff to the 2021 College Football season is in sight with Georgia set to square off against Clemson in a battle of two highly-ranked teams. Hopes are high for the Bulldogs this season as Kirby Smart and company return one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, weapons around him on offense and a veteran group of defenders. With so many contributors expected to play a part, Dawgs247 has taken on the challenge of ranking Georgia's most important players for the upcoming season. We have reached the top 5 and continue today with Lewis Cine at No. 5.