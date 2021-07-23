Cancel
Watch: Hilarious Video of Tourist “Riding” a Buffalo

By Ryan Nelson
94.9 KYSS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Normally, we're sending out the warning to stay away from any wild animals you might happen upon. We're always sharing videos of clueless tourists at places like Yellowstone - and using them as examples of what not to do when it comes to animal interaction. In any other case we wouldn't encourage this behavior - so this will probably serve as the only time we'll crack a smile and cheer for someone to try and ride a buffalo......or get gored by one.

