Alexandria College adds volleyball and soccer; Roos, McGuire tapped as head coaches
Alexandria Technical and Community College is adding three teams to its athletics program starting in 2022. Volleyball and men’s and women's soccer programs are on the way, and two familiar faces are assuming head coaching duties. Tom Roos, the Alexandria head girls soccer coach, is taking over both ATCC head coaching roles. Osakis volleyball head coach, Mitch McGuire took the volleyball job.www.echopress.com
