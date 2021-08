Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. What is the best yard game out there? That's a dicey question to toss into an outdoor space. Answers will vary (but I say cornhole). What we can all agree on is that the more outdoor games there are, the more fun backyards will be. That said, an outdoor pool table really puts tabletop sports in on the action.