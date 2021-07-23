South Carolina Health Officials Say 90% Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In June Were Among Unvaccinated Residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (News Release) — Following an analysis that revealed the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) discovered similar results when looking at provisional data for the entire month.www.wccbcharlotte.com
