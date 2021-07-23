Amsterdam's first 3D-printed bridge is a living engineering experiment

Bridges hold a special place in our heart – a connector of worlds and places, by definition, and a feat of human ingenuity, blending seamlessly the finest of architecture and engineering, bridges can be magical objects. Futuristic or historical, above or underground, long or short, these pieces of infrastructure can make for a strong design statement. They are also perfect case studies to showcase the best of structural innovation and material experimentation, frequently the result of state-of-the-art technical research and collaboration. Here, we tour some of the world’s finest new examples in bridge design, from the UK, to America and beyond.