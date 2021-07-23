Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Amsterdam's first 3D-printed bridge is a living engineering experiment

By Matt Wille
inputmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperial College London just made history by erecting the first-ever bridge constructed entirely via 3D printing, Business Insider reports. The steel bridge, which opened in Amsterdam’s Red Light District last week, is 12 meters long and weighs nearly 5 tons — no small feat of engineering and patience. It opened this month to foot traffic over the Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal after being unveiled by the Netherlands’ Queen Máxima on July 15.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Engineering#Robots#Imperial College London#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Netherlands
Related
DesignPosted by
SlashGear

Architects use 3D printing to create a beautiful concrete bridge

Researchers around the world use 3D printing to create a wide range of products. Typically we think of 3D printing being used for small plastic items, such as parts for cars and other small components for prototype devices. However, engineers are investigating and using 3D printing to build much larger structures in the construction industry.
DesignTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Concrete Footbridges

The Striatus is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects in collaboration with Block Research Group. The partnership unveiled the world's first 3D-printed concrete footbridge build without any reinforcement or mortar. Striatus is currently showcased as the public park Giardini Della Marinaressa for the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale. The bridge will remain on showcase until November.
EuropeDezeen

Joris Laarman's 3D-printed stainless steel bridge finally opens in Amsterdam

A 12-metre 3D-printed pedestrian bridge designed by Joris Laarman and built by Dutch robotics company MX3D has opened in Amsterdam six years after the project was launched. The bridge, which was fabricated from stainless steel rods by six-axis robotic arms equipped with welding gear, spans the Oudezijds Achterburgwal in Amsterdam's Red Light District.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

3d printing at the Olympics

Zortrax 3D printing equipment has been used to make pistol grips for French Olympic 10m air pistol shooter Celine Goberville – a multiple world champion and already an Olympic silver medallist. They were printed on an M300 Dual 3D printer by French company Athletics 3D, then vapour-smoothed in a Zortrax...
Netherlandstechxplore.com

Structural health of world's first 3D printed steel bridge monitored by sensors and 'digital twin' technologies

The world's first 3D printed steel bridge has been installed and unveiled in Amsterdam—with the potential to revolutionize how urban infrastructure is designed, built and maintained. Project lead Professor Mark Girolami led the structural integrity testing, as well as the design and installation of the bridge's sensor network. The team from the Department of Engineering and The Alan Turing Institute are currently working on developing and deploying a 'digital twin' of the bridge.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Contemporary bridge designs connecting worlds

Bridges hold a special place in our heart – a connector of worlds and places, by definition, and a feat of human ingenuity, blending seamlessly the finest of architecture and engineering, bridges can be magical objects. Futuristic or historical, above or underground, long or short, these pieces of infrastructure can make for a strong design statement. They are also perfect case studies to showcase the best of structural innovation and material experimentation, frequently the result of state-of-the-art technical research and collaboration. Here, we tour some of the world’s finest new examples in bridge design, from the UK, to America and beyond.
Businesstctmagazine.com

Evolve Additive ships first multi-material 3D printing system to unnamed customer

Evolve Additive Solutions has shipped its first Scalable Volume Production (SVP) 3D printing platform to an unnamed global customer. The company placed its order last November, soon after Evolve had aligned with Siemens to advance the SVP’s automation capabilities with the Xcelerator software portfolio. Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP)...
TechnologyPhys.org

Printing a comfortable 3D 'house' for co-living cells

Scientists of the MIPT Cell Signaling Regulation Laboratory have developed a new low cost, reproducible system for the co-cultivation of cells. This system is based on a polymerized BSA membrane. Its size and relief are determined by a mold created using a 3D printer. The possibility of co-cultivation is achieved with magnetic nanoparticles (NPs). This NPs cross-linked into the membrane, which allows it to be kept afloat in a culture liquid using a constant magnetic field. The study was published in the journal Bioprinting.
EntertainmentStreetInsider.com

Arcadis and Fugro to help restore bridges and quays in Amsterdam

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amsterdam, July 20, 2021 "“ Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, and geo-data specialist company Fugro, today announced that they have been selected by the municipality of Amsterdam as one of three parties involved in the restoration of bridges and quay walls in the city center over the coming years. This is a six-year contract with the option of extension twice for two years. The project is estimated to be worth approximately 30 million euros per cooperation partner.
EducationBirmingham Star

Malawi Begins Classes in World's First 3D-Printed School

SALIMA, MALAWI - Adifu Maulana quit school in 2014 to escape punishment she often received for arriving late. She had to walk 7 kilometers to attend classes held under a tree because of Malawi's shortage of classrooms. But thanks to what is being called the world's first 3D-printed school, constructed...
Designdesignboom.com

meet 'ohmie': world's first fully circular 3D printed lamp made from orange peels

After years of meticulous research, milanese startup krill design now unveils ‘ohmie’, the world’s first fully circular lamp made from sicilian orange peels. acquired as waste from the food industry, the discarded peels are dried, ground into powder form, and blended with a natural biopolymer, while the mixture is then 3D printed into a lightweight fixture. 100% organic and compostable, ‘ohmie’ seeks to combat the problematic disposal of bioresources, by turning scraps into a statement piece.
ElectronicsCNET

Anycubic's new Vyper delivers painless 3D printing

When it comes to 3D printers, I value ease of use, simple setup and reliability above fancy features and even print quality. After all, if a 3D printer is hard to set up, hard to calibrate or requires constant tweaking and correcting, you're much less likely to use it, especially if you're just starting out.
Technologytctmagazine.com

Ultimaker launches new print cores for S-line of 3D printing systems

Ultimaker has launched a new print core CC with a wear-resistant hardened steel nozzle for its S-line of 3D printing systems. The company unveiled the S5 machine in 2018, with the S3 following at TCT Show the year after. It has now sought to enhance the capabilities of the machines with a new print core that allows high-strength materials like carbon fibres, metals, glass and ceramics to be printed.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

3D-printed sensors

(Nanowerk News) Sensors in individualized form are interesting for tasks in automation technology, as they can be used flexibly for a variety of applications. Inductive proximity sensors are available in cylindrical metal casings in which a coil, a circuit board and a plug are installed in a fixed configuration – a standard component with a fixed geometry.
Technologysmallbiztrends.com

What is 3D Printing?

3D printing is an additive process in which three-dimensional objects are made from digital files. It entails laying down a series of layers of material until the object is created. This innovative production process uses materials like plastic, ceramic, metal, or any other material to make complex shapes. The relative...
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

LoreOne on Sale Now: The First Custom 3D-Printed Cycling Shoe

Cyclists looking to improve their efficiency and boost their performance can now order fully custom LoreOne cycling shoes. LORE, a California and Mountain West-based company, teased the launch of the LoreOne back in February. Now, cyclists who have been eagerly awaiting the LoreOne can preorder their own custom pair. LORE...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

3D Printing, Muscle Cells, and Mold Experiments Launching to Space Station Aboard Cygnus Spacecraft

Experiments that demonstrate 3D printing with dust, use engineered tissue to study muscle loss, and analyze growth of slime mold, along with other scientific studies and supplies, are headed to the International Space Station on Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply services mission (NG CRS-16). Launch of the Cygnus spacecraft is targeted for August 10 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy