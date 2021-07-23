Cancel
Highway 32 closed between Thief River Falls and St. Hilaire

By Dave Burns
trfradio.com
Cover picture for the article*******Highway 32 has reopened 7-23-2021 7:38 PM*********. ST. PAUL, Minn. – At the request of the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 32 between Pennington County Road 7 and County Road 3 beginning at 11:00 a.m. today, July 23. The eight-mile stretch of roadway will remain closed until further notice. The area has become extremely congested with people, campsites and many cars parked near the roadway. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of protestors and the traveling public. People in the area along Highway 32 will be permitted to leave the site, and residents of the area will be allowed access to their homes. The Minnesota State Patrol and local law enforcement will be onsite to enforce the road closure. Motorists are encouraged to use County Road 17 as a detour. MnDOT and the State Patrol remain in close contact with Red Lake Nation tribal leadership, local law enforcement and other partners to evaluate the situation and determine when the road closure will be lifted. Additional questions should be directed to the Minnesota State Patrol.

