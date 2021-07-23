Cancel
Boston, MA

Between the Raindrops

Boston University
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far Boston is on track for its third wettest July, so it’s no wonder the allure of a warm, dry day is irresistible. But when summer classes are a priority, why not combine the two, as these BU women’s basketball teammates managed to do July 20? Riley Childs (CGS’20, COM’22) (from left), Annabelle Larnard (Questrom’23), Emily Esposito (COM’22), and Liz Shean (COM’23) practice four hours a week, lift four hours a week, and play pickup games three hours a week, while also attending classes. Photo by Cydney Scott.

