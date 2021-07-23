NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.
NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 1