Davante Adams and the Packers break off contract talks
On the same day that rookies reported for training camp and the Green Bay Packers finally signed rookie third-round wide receiver Amari Rodgers to a contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news that four-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams and the team are no longer having contract talks. According to Rapoport, a key issue is that Green Bay is not willing to make Adams the highest-paid pass-catcher in the sport.www.acmepackingcompany.com
