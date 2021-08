(Photo by Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports) Landon Collins. Which players who could be cut by other teams might interest the Minnesota Vikings after training camp in 2021?. This is a nervous time of year for NFL players on the fringes facing a nervous wait to determine their fate when final roster cuts are made following training camp. The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of individuals who fall into this category and how they perform during team drills and in preseason games could make all the difference one way or another.