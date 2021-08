PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Justin Fields smiled when informed that a camper at his recent youth football camp in a Columbus, Ohio suburb said they plan to switch from following their favorite NFL team to follow him as he begins his career with the Chicago Bears. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft, left Ohio State as one of the most accomplished players in program history. Along with his play on the field, Fields’ spearheading of a petition for the Big Ten to have a 2020 season etched his name in Ohio State football lore.