“Yeah I know I ain’t nobody’s bargain but hell a little touch-up and a little paint…” – Bruce Springsteen, Human Touch. If you’re looking for a silver lining in last night’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals, you could point out that the Cubs batted .500 with runners in scoring position one night after going 1-for-14 in similar situations. That logic loses a lot of its luster once you realize the North Siders only managed to get two runners into scoring position all night. That’s what happens when you finish the night with just three hits.