It’s been a season to remember for Sean Kazmar Jr., and with a second inning single against the Memphis Redbirds he is now the all-time leader in hits in Atlanta Braves Triple-A history. Kazmar has been a mainstay in Gwinnett lineups for nearly a decade, coming into the organization at age 28 back in 2013. Since then he’s seen the team take a new name, seen the minor leagues be realigned, and played with a majority of the current Atlanta Braves lineup. He holds nearly every Gwinnett Braves/Stripers franchise record and now holds the hits records for all Braves franchises breaking a 36 year old record set by Larry Whisenton of the Richmond Braves.