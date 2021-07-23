SD’s first human West Nile Virus detection of 2021 found in Walworth County
The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human West Nile Virus case of the 2021 season. It’s a Walworth County male in his 60’s. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says protecting yourself from mosquito bites, especially during evening hours, remains vitally important to avoid becoming infected with West Nile Virus. He says people can reduce their risk by taking the following actions:drgnews.com
