Jim Shooter and David Lapham Never Received Royalties For Harbinger?

Two days ago, Bleeding Cool ran an article that had been months in the making, regarding Joshua Dysart who relaunched the psychic teenager superhero comic Harbinger for Valiant back in 2012, and who had expressed difficulty getting payments he believes he was promised from Valiant after the sale of movie rights to Harbinger to Paramount. Dysart retweeted the Bleeding Cool article, adding the following; "I'm of the opinion that the spirit of the royalty pool in my contract has been broken & that Shooter & Lapham should be the biggest recipients of money from that pool. I want to see everyone get paid, regardless of contractual legalities" and talking at length about his issues. Which has spun off a number of other claims by other creators against other publishers as well, But we are sticking to the likes of Harbinger right now, or we'll get lost.