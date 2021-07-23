Dialga Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, many of them found throughout the wild or captured in raids that you complete by working together with other trainers. Many of the Pokémon you find in the wild are randomly generated but have increased spawn rates based on the location you’re in and if there’s an event happening. Squirtle, one of the original starter Pokémon you could pick from the handheld games, is available for you to catch in the wild. Like every Pokémon, Squirtle has a shiny version in the original games, which gives it a different, unique appearance than the standard version. In this guide, we’re going to detail if you can catch a shiny Squirtle in Pokémon Go and what your chances are of encountering it.