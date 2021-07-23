Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Stuckmann Is Making a Horror Movie About Missing Paranormal Investigators

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Chris Stuckmann will write and direct Shelby Oaks, a found footage horror movie reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project. In development at Paper Street Pictures, the movie will reportedly delve into the story of a fictional mid-2000s team of paranormal investigators who've turned up missing after leaving creepy footage behind. Paper Street saw potential in Stuckmann based on his creativity and his YouTube following, which is near two million fans.

movieweb.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stuckmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Movie#Horror Film#The Blair Witch Project#Paper Street Pictures#The Paranormal Paranoids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
Related
MoviesComicBook

Stephen King Reveals The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

Having recently sung the praises for The Blair Witch Project on social media, horror legend Stephen King has taken to Twitter to off a prompt for fans of the genre: "What is the worst horror movie you ever saw?" Naturally the creator of Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand had an answer of his own as well, calling the 1963 splatter film Blood Feast from cult director Herschell Gordon Lewis as the worst he's ever seen. The film followed a killer that was stalking and murdering women, collecting their body parts for a "Blood Feast" to the "Egyptian goddess" Ishtar.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
MoviesVice

The new horror movie Demonic will haunt you in your sleep

The nice thing about this summer is that, alongside the unusually hot weather (thank you fossil fuel industry!), we’re also getting a wave of new horror movies in the comparatively cooler cinemas. Some of them are holdovers from last summer, when all theatres were shuttered, and others are brand new. Like Neill Blomkamp’s Demonic, the twisted horror movie for which a trailer just dropped.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Unsettling Trailer for Disturbing A24 Biblical Horror Film Lamb

Quick show of hands: If you were part of a childless couple who were really, really upset about your inability to conceive, would you consider a half-human, half-sheep creature as a viable child replacement?. We’d love to say that was a purely hypothetical question, but it’s also the subject of...
MoviesMovieWeb

Skull May Not Be the Title of Disney's Predator Movie After All

Some fans weren't quite sure how to take the name Skull when it was reported as the title of the next Predator movie, but director Dan Trachtenberg has seemingly shut down those rumors with an amusing post on Instagram. At this point, very little is known about the upcoming movie, but it had been known that he was filming the project under the working title of Skulls. Just recently, it was reported that the movie's official title is Skull.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

August Short Horror Releases on ALTER

If you’re into short horror, the folks at ALTER have you covered. Rue Morgue wants to make sure you’re up-to-date on all of the cool stuff they have coming up, so each month we’ll be highlighting their upcoming releases. Take a look at what they have planned for August 2021:
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolves Within’ on VOD, a Murder-Mystery Horror-Comedy That’ll Have You Howling

Now on VOD, Werewolves Within is two notable things: One, an adaptation of the deduce-the-killer video game, and two, director Josh Ruben’s follow-up to 2020’s Shudder original gem Scare Me. Ruben goes the horror-comedy route again, assembling a group of eccentric characters around a nice guy played by star-on-the-rise Sam Richardson (make it a Sam twofer this weekend, and watch him steal a scene or two in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War). Balancing laughs with scares is no easy task, but this one shows potential — let’s see if Ruben pulls it off again.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Chucky is dead set on ruining a teenage boy's life in the Chucky series trailer

Seemingly every couple of years, we get a Chucky movie where the Good Guy doll possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray preys on new victims. Now, Chucky is getting his own TV show. Chucky, the upcoming USA and Syfy series premieres just in time for Halloween on October 12. Today, we got a trailer for the show and Chucky’s dead set on ruining some poor teenage boy’s life.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Turns Camp Nightwing Into a Blood-Soaked Massacre

Following the premiere of the first installment on Netflix, the streamer has released a new trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978. A trilogy of movies set over three separate time periods, the Fear Street movies are based on the original horror novels by R.L. Stine. The first chapter, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, was released on July 2, performing rather well with critics and horror fans. Teasing the release of chapter two this week, Netflix has dropped a new trailer which you can check out below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Space Horror Movies That Will Leave You Shaken!

Marvelous Videos presents space horror nightmares that will leave you shaken…. We fear the unknown, and nothing elicits a greater fear of the unknown then the vast infinite abyss that is space. What lies behind the stars? What other sentient beings exist? As Arthur C. Clarke put it “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” Well, we lean towards the former being a little scarier!
MoviesKESQ

Scariest horror movies of all time

If you're not one for trick-or-treating, stay in this Halloween and spend the night watching one of the scariest horror movies of all time (according to IMDB).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Evil Dead Rise first look confirms filming is halfway done

Filming on Evil Dead Rise is already almost done. Lee Cronin, director of the horror movie sequel, has been providing updates on Twitter, and posted about reaching the halfway mark. “Six weeks. 100 rolls. 597 slates. We are halfway,” Cronin captioned an image of an Evil Dead clapperboard. he follow...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Hereditary director Ari Aster is making another horror movie for A24

Ari Aster, the director behind Hereditary and Midsommar, is re-teaming with A24 for another horror movie. The filmmaker is teaming up with the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson for the new project, which is still reportedly in the early stages of development. It's currently untitled and doesn't have a release date. This will be Aster's first feature film that he hasn't also written as well as directed.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Mindless But Entertaining Space Horror Movies

Marvelous Videos presents mindless but entertaining space horror movies…. We fear the unknown, and nothing elicits a greater fear of the unknown then the vast infinite abyss that is space. What lies behind the stars? What other sentient beings exist?. As H.P. Lovecraft put it, “The most merciful thing in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy