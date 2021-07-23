Chris Stuckmann Is Making a Horror Movie About Missing Paranormal Investigators
YouTuber Chris Stuckmann will write and direct Shelby Oaks, a found footage horror movie reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project. In development at Paper Street Pictures, the movie will reportedly delve into the story of a fictional mid-2000s team of paranormal investigators who've turned up missing after leaving creepy footage behind. Paper Street saw potential in Stuckmann based on his creativity and his YouTube following, which is near two million fans.movieweb.com
