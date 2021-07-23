FORECAST: Weekend promises even hotter afternoon temps

Cooler and drier air is on its way into the Kansas City metro area this morning. We're starting out in the upper-60s and should head to the mid-80s later today with a slight breeze from the north. We'll also feel much better outdoors as our dew points are falling into the upper 50s which will lead to lower humidity levels. The big picture - today looks to be very nice to be outdoors. The only caveat is we could see some hazy skies because along with that northerly breeze bringing cooler air, it could bring some wildfire smoke into the atmosphere as well. Enjoy your Sunday!