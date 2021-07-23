FORECAST: Weekend promises even hotter afternoon temps
It's officially full on hot complete with an Excessive Heat Warning for the six Metro counties and a Heat Advisory for many of our surrounding counties. You can expect skies to stay clear this evening while temperatures remain in the 80s through midnight with a very sticky feel to the air. The weekend promises even hotter afternoon temperatures with some of the highest humidity levels so far this summer. Saturday will bring middle 90s in the afternoon as heat index values reach above 100 degrees followed by another hot day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon may bring temporary relief for a few areas with a brief flirtation with isolated showers between 2PM and 6PM. Stay as cool as you can and have a great weekend!www.kctv5.com
