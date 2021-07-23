Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Weekend promises even hotter afternoon temps

KCTV 5
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's officially full on hot complete with an Excessive Heat Warning for the six Metro counties and a Heat Advisory for many of our surrounding counties. You can expect skies to stay clear this evening while temperatures remain in the 80s through midnight with a very sticky feel to the air. The weekend promises even hotter afternoon temperatures with some of the highest humidity levels so far this summer. Saturday will bring middle 90s in the afternoon as heat index values reach above 100 degrees followed by another hot day on Sunday. Sunday afternoon may bring temporary relief for a few areas with a brief flirtation with isolated showers between 2PM and 6PM. Stay as cool as you can and have a great weekend!

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Excessive Heat Warning#A Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
New York City, NYNews 12

Afternoon sprinkles, evening rain expected to hit NYC

New York City is in for a warm start today, but evening showers are coming. Sunday will see highs near 77 with clouds increasing throughout the day and late afternoon sprinkles possible. Light rain showers are set to come in for the evening before a sunny start to the workweek.
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Cooler temps for your Sunday!

Cooler and drier air is on its way into the Kansas City metro area this morning. We're starting out in the upper-60s and should head to the mid-80s later today with a slight breeze from the north. We'll also feel much better outdoors as our dew points are falling into the upper 50s which will lead to lower humidity levels. The big picture - today looks to be very nice to be outdoors. The only caveat is we could see some hazy skies because along with that northerly breeze bringing cooler air, it could bring some wildfire smoke into the atmosphere as well. Enjoy your Sunday!

Comments / 0

Community Policy