TOKYO - Down the long winding hill from the BMX track the medics walked Friday morning, carrying United States BMX racer Connor Fields on an orange stretcher. Minutes before, Fields had crashed with five other riders, plunging straight to the track at a speed close to 20 mph. Five years ago he had won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and celebrated in his hometown of Las Vegas with keys to both the Strip and nearby Henderson, Nev. Now he was lying limp on the first turn of the track, not moving as French rider Sylvain Andre tried to yank Fields's right leg from the front spokes of his bike.