Earnings and guidance both disappointed. An analyst reduced the price target. Leading up to the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings presentation, shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG), a global leader in specialty materials and components, were doing just fine, climbing about 5%. The climb, however, came to a screeching halt today, giving back the stock's gain during the week -- and then some. As of 10:32 a.m. EDT, shares of Rogers, which have fallen as much as 13.5%, are down 9.1%.