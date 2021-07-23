Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Inside Comcast's Plan to Feature Real-Time Olympic Footage in Commercials

By Brian Steinberg
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany advertisers plan to interrupt the Olympics with their commercials. Comcast will interrupt its commercials with the Olympics. The cable-and-entertainment giant has a group of ads ready to run in the Tokyo Olympics that, if all goes well, will include footage from this year’s Games that viewers may have seen just a few hours beforehand. Tonight, during NBC’s primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremonies, Comcast will run a spot that is expected to include shots of Team USA entering the Olympics site in Tokyo when the event took place Friday morning.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Gwen Stefani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Advertising#Team Usa#Variety Comcast#Nbcuniversal#Nbc Sports#U S Olympians#Mars Inc#Super Bowl Li#Cbs#72andsunny#Spark Foundry#Santa Claus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SportsCNET

Tokyo Olympics: Watch and stream this weekend's games in 4K HDR

After a year of pandemic-enforced delays, the Tokyo Olympics are finally here. While the Olympics is not allowing spectators, you already have the best seat in the house: For the first time, the Summer Games are being broadcast and streamed in 4K HDR. How can you watch? Is it streaming...
Behind Viral Videoswfla.com

Are you watching the Olympics on Comcast or YouTube TV?

TAMPA (WFLA) – There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Olympics and athletes in Tokyo. And we’re sure you’ve been watching closely, but have you been watching the Olympics in UHD on Comcast or YouTube TV?. Ultra High Definition (UHD) is the resolution 3840x2160P. What this means is...
EconomyLaredo Morning Times

Comcast Expects to Make Profit on Tokyo Olympics, Despite Travails

TV ratings have fallen, top athletes have dropped out and live crowds aren’t around to cheer, but executives at Comcast still believe in the power of broadcasting the Olympics. “We’ve had some bad luck,” acknowledged Jeff Shell, chief executive of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which has the rights to telecast the sports...
NFLbizjournals

Comcast earnings preview: Big content spending, competitor deals and the Olympics

Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is gearing up for its second-quarter earnings call in the midst of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, a major test for streaming service Peacock, reports of discussions with a major legacy competitor and rollouts of new products to bolster its internet and mobile business. Analyst consensus...
Video Gamessoundandvision.com

Customizable 2020 Tokyo Olympics Streaming on Roku and Comcast

Roku and Comcast/NBCUniversal have created the best Olympics streaming experience so far. No longer will we need to watch hours of multi-sport broadcast coverage to catch a specific swim heat or track and field event. For those who remember spending days in front of the TV, it's easy to appreciate how you can now customize your viewing experience. Directly stream live coverage, replays, background documentaries, and athlete profiles from the Olympics submenu on the home screen. It's not perfect, but you don't have to miss the best moments or the sports competitions you like.  
TechnologyNECN

Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to Xfinity Customers

Comcast announced plans this week to deliver an unparalleled Olympic viewing experience to all its Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and the Xfinity Stream app. As the nation prepares for one of the most anticipated Olympic Games in recent history, Comcast is rolling out new features on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream and, for the first time, Xfinity Flex, to bring the most compelling Olympic stories to more customers, in more ways than ever before.
Sportsmitechnews.com

Olympic Coverage Starts Friday On Comcast’s Xfinity

ANN ARBOR – The summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, start Friday and Comcast’s Xfinity will be offering 7000 hours of coverage for all the sports, awards, and record breaking performances. Comcast Heartland Senior Public Relations pro, Rob Ponto, joins Mike Brennan and Matt Roush to provide all the details. About...
Businessmartechseries.com

Univision’s Upcoming Global Streaming Platform Adds Key Leads to World Class Team of Streaming Executives

Builds Upon Best-In-Class Leadership with Senior Additions to Guide Strategic Areas. Sets Framework for the Launch of a Two-Tier Streaming Service Upon Close of Televisa-Univision Transaction. Univision Holdings, Inc., the leading Spanish-language media and content company, announced the addition of key leaders to its Streaming leadership team, following the recent...
JobsBrunswick News

NBC's Olympics monopoly is hurting the Games

This is the first time I can remember an Olympic Games with so little media conversation around it. With the exception of the Simone Biles incident, people seem less inclined to pay attention. Advertisers are fretting as well that attention has declined and viewership is down. One of the natures...
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Netflix joins Hollywood studio producers’ alliance

It happened with no fanfare, but a Hollywood alliance secured a valuable new member earlier this year. Netflix, which has led Hollywood’s surge into streaming, joined the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the membership. The powerful entertainment industry group so far consisted of the traditional studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. as well as Netflix’s tech rivals Amazon and Apple. Netflix had until this year been a notable exception.
Marketsfrontofficesports.com

Peacock, Olympics Bolster Comcast Revenue Jump

Comcast’s total revenue jumped 20.4% in Q2 — up to $28.55 billion — and NBCU’s Peacock streaming service is a big reason why the conglomerate exceeded analysts’ expectations. Peacock has 54 million signups as of this week, with more than 20 million active monthly users. CEO Brian Roberts said the...
Long Beach, CAcsulb.edu

Japanese Garden Featured in NBC's Olympic Coverage

Cal State Long Beach is known for its rich diversity, and part of that diversity was featured on NBC's California Live. The campus' Japanese Garden was featured on a segment highlighting a taiko drumming group that created music for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL and PORT CHARLES Star Jay Pickett Dead at 60

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its own with the tragic death of Jay Pickett, who passed away at the age of 60. Soap fans will remember Pickett best as Frank Scanlon on the GENERAL HOSPITAL spinoff PORT CHARLES, a role he played for nearly the entire run of the soap from 1997-2003. The actor’s death occurred on the set of his upcoming film Treasure Valley, and was announced by his co-star and fellow producer on the movie, Jim Heffel, on Facebook. “I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” he wrote. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.” Although no official cause of death has been announced, reports from people on the set indicate that Pickett suffered a heart attack while filming.
Economyarcadianews.com

New podcast explores the history of ‘crazy’ campaigns

Local marketing experts Melissa DiGianfilippo and Alexis Krisay have launched a new podcast called Will it Stick?, a show that explores the history of marketing campaigns that have succeeded and failed over the years. “We look at big brands, small brands, and we evaluate PR and marketing stunts and ad...
TV & VideosSFGate

As MTV Turns 40, It's Time to Embrace the Generation That Grew Up With It (COLUMN)

MTV turns 40 on Sunday, and it hardly looks its age. Well, that’s because it hardly looks like, well, anything anymore. At least that’s the depressing state of the linear MTV channel, which in recent years has become 95% reruns of “Ridiculousness,” along with a handful of runs of 20-year-old movies (“Joe Dirt”) and limited first-run airings of legacy shows like “Teen Mom” and “Catfish: The TV Series.”
MoviesSFGate

'Jungle Cruise' Docks With $34 Million in Theaters, $30 Million on Disney Plus

The Disney film, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, debuted slightly ahead of expectations despite concerns the Delta variant would keep family crowds at home. At the international box office, “Jungle Cruise” brought in a lackluster $27.6 million from 47 overseas territories, buoying its worldwide box office haul to $61.8 million.
TV SeriesSFGate

Star Trek Captain Alex Kurtzman Extends TV Pact With CBS Studios to 2026

Alex Kurtzman, the prolific producer who pilots the Star Trek franchise for CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, has extended his exclusive overall TV deal with the ViacomCBS units through 2026. Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout banner will expand under the new agreement to add an executive to help manage its growing slate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy