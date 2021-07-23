Cancel
Sierra Leone lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSierra Leone have voted in favour of an amendment abolishing the death penalty. Capital punishment will be replaced with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year jail term. President Julius Maada Bio must still sign off on the abolition voted by parliament before it becomes law. Sierra Leonean lawmakers voted to...

Africatribuneledgernews.com

UN experts concerned over extrajudicial killings in S. Sudan

Jul. 30—GENEVA/JUBA — The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has expressed "grave" concerns over the wave of extrajudicial executions being carried out by government forces in Warrap State. The Human Rights Division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it documented 14 incidents of extrajudicial...
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

The future of death penalties in Arizona

Attorney General Merrick Garland has instituted a federal moratorium on the death penalty. However, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has stated that he wants to resume executions in Arizona. Brnovich would like to see the twenty-one people on death row that have exhausted their appeals to be executed before he leaves office. Jon Gould, the Director of ASU School of Criminology & Criminal Justice joins us to discuss the capital punishment cases.
Educationkclu.org

Sierra Leone Education Minister Has A Vision For Innovation

David Sengeh, the education minister in Sierra Leone, one of Africa’s poorest countries, is on a mission to use technology to transform his nation. NPR’s Jason Beaubien has the story. Watch on YouTube. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Wildlifeearth.com

Lost crab species rediscovered in Sierra Leone

An ambitious plan is underway to rediscover species that are lost to science and possibly extinct. NGO Re:Wild has started a campaign to find 25 species on its “Most Wanted Lost Species” list. In their latest discovery, the scientists have reconnected with a lost crab in Sierra Leone. So far,...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Centre, Sindh government engage in war of words

Sindh [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The Sindh government has requested the Pakistan federal government not to politicise the lockdown issue after a war of words erupted between the Centre and the provincial government over coronavirus. During a press conference, Wahab stressed on not bringing the issue in the political arena as the focus must remain on saving people from the deadly epidemic, The News International reported.Defending the government decision, he said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has not said anywhere that the lockdown should not be imposed."It has always been our aim to work in conjunction with the federal government. Unfortunately, when these people appear on TV, their statements are different," said Wahab."I say to those issuing statements left and right: convince people to get vaccinated instead. Please stop creating chaos," he added, reported The News International.Referring to when the Buzdar government imposed a lockdown in Punjab, Wahab said that the Sindh government raised no objections over the decision since it knows the gravity of the matter.Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government is "concerned" about Sindh's decisions."We successfully combated the first three coronavirus waves [...] The Sindh government should clamp down on vaccinations. A lockdown is inappropriate," he said, adding that government of Sindh "cannot make decisions unilaterally".Pakistan's Sindh province has gone for a partial lockdown from Saturday till August 8 as the COVID-19 cases are surging in the country.According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,950 fresh infections surfaced over the last 24 hours after 58,479 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country yesterday.Sindh recorded 2,772 new infections across the province during the last 24 hours yesterday.According to the statement issued by Sindh chief minister's office, 30 more succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 6,001."30 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,001 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate and 2,772 new cases emerged when 18,267 tests were conducted that came to 15.1 percent current detection rate,' the statement read.So far 5,008,192 tests have been conducted against which 382,848 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.8 per cent or 332,409 patients have recovered, including 607 overnight.According to the statement, out of 2,772 new cases, 2,200 have been detected from Karachi, reported ARY News. (ANI)
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP population control bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Uttar Pradesh government of the colossal mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and opposed the recently rolled out Uttar Pradesh population control bill. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Owaisi said,...
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Henry Cueller demand Biden appoint a NEW border czar to address the surge in infected migrants putting American communities 'at risk'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wrote President Biden asking him to appoint a new 'czar' to tackle the surge of unaccompanied migrants – with a blunt warning about what they say are health risks. The bipartisan pair wrote Biden about the 'escalating situation' at the southern...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

(CNN) — House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved. The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Manila withdraws termination of military agreements with the United States

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has finally withdrawn the termination of a major military agreement with the United States. The so-called Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) is once again “in full force,” Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said at a press conference with his US colleague Lloyd Austin on Friday. Duterte had already postponed the planned release three times, the last time the deal was extended in June.
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Newsweek

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins Introduces Bill Banning Companies From Mandating Vaccines

U.S. House of Representatives member Clay Higgins of Louisiana introduced a bill on Friday that would make it illegal for any company to mandate an employee undertake any medical procedure. The bill also specifically prohibits companies from requiring workers to get vaccines. Higgins' Employee Rights and Freedom Act states, "It...
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

The Philippine president told unvaccinated people ‘for all I care, you can die any time’ as he continues his brutal threats against vaccine deniers

The president of the Philippines is continuing threats against those who deny coronavirus vaccines. He said to people who don’t want the vaccine: “For all I care, you can die anytime.”. He also said police may restrict their movements, having previously threatened to jail them. See more stories on Insider’s...
RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Families are at war over a wedding tradition India banned decades ago

(CNN) — Vismaya Nair had been married for just over one year when she was found dead in the bathroom of her husband's family's home in India's southwestern Kerala state. Initially, police had no reason to view the 24-year-old student's death on June 21 as suspicious, until her family made a complaint under the country's "dowry death" law.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Vegans exempt from compulsory workplace Covid jabs

Vegans would not be required to take the COVID vaccines and might take legal actions against employers who insist they do, experts warn. This caution is coming at a time when big firms like Google and Netflix informed their US staff they would have to get the jabs before returning to work, a move described by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as ‘smart policy’.
Africathewestsidegazette.com

Darfur: Sudan’s ‘Forgotten War’ Rages On

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Each morning, Juma Sefedin Shaibu, a physician assistant at the cardiology department at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, scrolls through social media for the latest updates from his war-torn homeland, Darfur, Sudan. “Bandits still rape women, burn huts to the ground, and every day people are...

