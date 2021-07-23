Terry takes over Eagles varsity baseball program

Pleasant Grove High School announced last week that Chris Terry will be taking over as head coach of the baseball program effective immediately. Terry last coached high school baseball in 2007 where he finished seven seasons as the head coach for Sheldon High School. His record at Sheldon was 100-54 and his 2004 team has been the only Huskies team to hang a Delta League championship banner. After the 2007 season, he left Sheldon and entered the college coaching ranks. His college career spanned nine years as head coach of three different programs; Culver Stockton College, Eastern New Mexico University, and Regis University of Denver. Although he was brought in to rebuild those programs, his teams amassed more the 215 wins during that time period.