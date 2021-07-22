ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice-area briefs

By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — The widening of U.S. 41 Bypass from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard now has an estimated completion date of August. The project was originally expected to be done in February, then in July, then in late summer and now in August, according to the District One RoadWatch Report...

Related
Focus on Venice registration opens

Focus on Venice is a community immersion program for new residents, seniors or anyone who would like to have an in-depth knowledge of the Venice community. Various topics are covered over lunch every other week for seven weeks starting Jan. 12. All sessions will be held at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
POLITICS
The Haven expanding to Venice

VENICE — The Haven, an organization for children and adults with disabilities in Sarasota, recently acquired a building in Venice for its adult day training program. The not-for-profit organization began in 1954 and has expanded into a 32-acre campus in Sarasota that offers various programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.
VENICE, FL
COLUMN: Venice, still vibing

This is Part 2 of twin stories about Venice’s renewed vibiness, but there will likely be more. Many feared that salad bars and buffets were lost forever to the pandemic. Old habits die hard. Not only are buffets like Golden Corral’s back, but so are salad bars. Now Venice has...
New Venice hospital set to open soon

VENICE - Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice is not open to patients just yet, but by the end of the month the state art facility will be ready to go. The new hospital has 111 private patients’ suites, an emergency care center, ICU unit and 8 surgical suites, and they are already planning an expansion.
VENICE, FL
Venice, Italy

Welcome to Venice! Take a virtual journey across the globe and experience years worth of Venetian history with expert tour guide Mose Viero. This "Venice in a Day" tour explores incredible historic landmarks and architecture, including the Grand Canal, St. Mark’s Basilica Bell Tower, Rialto Bridge and Doge’s Palace. Join us on this epic Italian walking tour and prepare for an adventure that you won’t soon forget!
LIFESTYLE
Venice country club faces lawsuit

VENICE (SNN)-- Former members of Plantation Golf & Country Club are seeking proper reimbursement for equity shares of their club membership gained class-action status in a lawsuit they filed in 2017. “With this class certification, it has allowed us to reach out to 700 plaintiffs to have their voices and...
VENICE, FL
It's race week in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — You can almost hear the rumble of the powerful boat motors. Fifty or more racing teams are expected to arrive in Englewood this week to compete for the Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championships, decided in the sixth Annual Englewood Beach Waterfest. Racing is set for Saturday and Sunday...
POLITICS
Yorkshire parcel sold, 400 acres of raw land in North Port

NORTH PORT — A large swath of raw land in an undeveloped section of North Port is scheduled for closing this week, according to listing details with the Sarasota-based broker. That property in the Yorkshire section is listed with Ian Black Real Estate. A spokesperson confirmed closing should happen by...
NORTH PORT, FL
Traffic
Politics
Holiday happenings

Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights. Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
FESTIVAL
Upcoming events

Time to rev up the excitement for the Offshore Powerboat Associations’ World Championship races at Englewood Beach Waterfest. Nov. 18-21 at Englewood Beach. For more information, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com or call 941-473-9795. 'Clue'. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is...
FESTIVAL
LETTER: Time to put brakes on Charlotte development

I just noticed the other day in the paper that a parcel of land on Burnt Store Road has been rezoned from a density of 32 approved building lots, to over 1,000 lots. This is not the first time in the past year that these types of zoning changes have taken place.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Fun At The Fair Begins Thursday In Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair both return Thursday following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both run from Thursday, Nov 18 to December 5. In Miami-Dade, opening times for the fair vary, however on Thursday, the fairgrounds will be open at 3pm. The fair is located at 10901 SW 24 Street. There are several new rides, food options, and expositions to choose from. Organizers say even seasoned fairgoers will notice something new this year. “We’ve got great new rides,” said Eddie Cora with the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair. “Our new observation wheel which is...
Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close

ENGLEWOOD — Cooks looking for bulk nutmeg for that holiday recipe, or hard-to-find gluten-free noodles have been disappointed this week. Richard’s Foodporium stores in Englewood, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte and Sarasota are all closed, and calls to the chain’s corporate office go unanswered. Of the 12 statewide locations on...
SARASOTA, FL
Miami Beach Breaks Ground On Park Redesign To Build New Living Shoreline

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is redesigning Brittany Bay Park, which means the park will close down as construction begins on a new living shoreline next to the public space. “We would be standing in water here in 20 or 30 years,” City of Miami Beach Capital Improvements Manager David Martinez said. The worry is that if no improvements are made to save the shoreline, sea-level rise will have a huge effect on land. That’s why Miami Beach and the Nature Conservancy broke ground to build a new living shoreline at Brittany Bay Park. “All of the land on the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
COLUMN: Valerie's House provides safe place for grieving kids

Valerie’s House is the first and only nonprofit organization of its kind in Southwest Florida with the sole mission of helping children grieve the loss of a loved one. Our mission is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. Our vision is that no child will grieve alone.
CHARITIES
VYC foundation gifts Venice firefighters

The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented a $2,500 grant to the Venice Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund on Sept. 21. The grant was to recognize the work they do locally for families in need and for children with special needs. The foundation focuses on local charities that directly serve the needs of families and children in the Venice and South County area.
CHARITIES
The Golden Age of Venice

Early Music Now opens its 35th anniversary season on Saturday, November 13, presenting New York’s premier viol consort, Parthenia, with guest soprano Sherezade Panthaki. The evening’s program, “Italia Mia: Music of Renaissance Venice,” will transport the audience to 16th century Venice, where a fertile environment for the arts supported highly-skilled performers, composers, instrument builders and music publishers.
Venice virtuoso to honor veterans

Brian Gurl & Michele Pruyn, with a five-piece band, will celebrate Veterans Day with a musical tribute to veterans. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Including songs by Woody Guthrie, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley,...
POLITICS

