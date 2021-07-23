Cancel
Nigeria jails 10 pirates over ship hijacking

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nigerian court on Friday jailed 10 pirates for 12 years each over the hijacking of a merchant vessel last year, the navy said, in the second such trial under a new anti-piracy law. The pirates, all of them Nigerian, were convicted of hijacking the Chinese merchant ship FV Hailufeng...

